What Apple Car would have looked like if it had not been cancelled

Apple Inc. had big plans to make an electric car, a move that could have taken them far beyond just making iPhones and computers. However, the project faced a lot of problems and never got off the ground, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Even though the Apple Car is no longer happening, the ideas behind it were pretty amazing. The design that Apple had in mind by 2020 looked like a futuristic van with smooth curves, very different from any car out there. It was supposed to drive itself completely without any help from a person.

Inside the car, Apple wanted to keep things simple but very high-tech, with seats like those in fancy jets and a unique air system. They also thought about putting a big TV and iPad-like screens inside for entertainment and controls.

Over the years, Apple's car design changed a lot. At one point, it was inspired by old Volkswagen buses but updated to look modern. But the final design was something new and exciting, which even Apple's top bosses loved.

However, when Apple decided the car couldn't be fully self-driving, they had to add a steering wheel and pedals back in. This changed the design again, and soon after, the whole car project was stopped.

It's a bit sad that we'll never see the Apple Car on the road. It could have been a big hit and changed how we think about cars, just like Apple has done with other tech. Now, Apple will watch from the sidelines as other companies keep making electric cars, maybe using some of Apple's ideas.

