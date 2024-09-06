What to expect from Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event: iPhone 16, Apple Watch X and more

Apple is gearing up for its annual iPhone event on September 9, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, along with a slew of new devices and software features. This year's event will heavily focus on Apple Intelligence, the company's advanced AI technology, with expanded capabilities and integration across its product ecosystem.

iPhone 16: Powerful Processors and AI Enhancements

The iPhone 16 lineup is rumoured to feature a new A18 chip across all models, providing the processing power necessary for Apple Intelligence. This marks a departure from previous years, where only the Pro models received the latest chip.

Beyond the new processor, Apple Intelligence is expected to bring a range of AI-powered features, including:

On-Screen Understanding: The ability to comprehend and interact with content displayed on the iPhone's screen.

Upgraded Siri: Enhanced conversational abilities and a new "glow" effect around the screen when activated.

Image Generation: Create images using AI based on text prompts.

AI Rewrite: Improve and refine text using AI suggestions.

Call Recording and Transcription: Automatically record and transcribe phone calls.

New Camera Layout and Larger Displays:

Leaked dummy units suggest a redesigned camera module on the iPhone 16, featuring vertically stacked lenses reminiscent of the iPhone 12 and iPhone X. This layout is rumoured to optimise landscape spatial video capture for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to have slightly larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, compared to their iPhone 15 counterparts. The Pro models may also receive new pressure-sensitive side buttons with DSLR-like functionality for focusing and capturing images.

Apple Watch Series 10: Bigger and Thinner

The new Apple Watch Series 10 (or X) is rumoured to feature a thinner and more refined design, along with a new, more powerful chip. A larger 49mm screen option, similar in size to the Apple Watch Ultra, is also expected. Refreshed versions of the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE are also anticipated.

AirPods Lineup Expansion

Apple is expected to introduce new entry-level and mid-tier AirPods, replacing the current second and third-generation models. Rumours suggest a Pro-style design with noise cancellation for the mid-tier model, along with speakers in the charging case for Find My support. A new USB-C version of the AirPods Max with updated colours is also a possibility.

New Mac Mini on the Horizon

Rumours suggest a redesigned Mac Mini, possibly as compact as an Apple TV, will be released soon. While its announcement at the iPhone event is uncertain, Apple may choose to hold a separate event for the new Mac Mini, as it did last year for the iMac M3 refresh.