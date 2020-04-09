WhatsApp announces advance search feature on beta app

WhatsApp recently announced the release of a new update for its beta app for Andriod. The latest update would be version 2.20.117 of the WhatsApp beta app for Andriod. The most prominent new feature would be the addition of an advanced search option.

The new feature would be called the Advanced Search Mode, it will allow the user to search for media files on their smartphones in a fast and easy manner. According to WABetaInfo, a blog that tracks the updates given by Facebook-owned WhatsApp Inc, the company would be using colour-coding to differentiate between different types of media files such as videos, audios, photos etc.

Images would be highlighted in red while audio files would be in mustard, GIFs in pink and videos in violet. Links would be highlighted in green while documents will be highlighted using blue colour coding.

The Advanced Search Mode is already available on the iOS version of the app and now the company is bringing this feature to the Andriod version of the beta app. Apart from the advanced search feature, WhatsApp is also planning on bringing a Protect Backup feature to its Android version of the app. This feature will add a layer of encryption to the backup data making it more secure. The user would have to set a password to access the backup, according to the blog. WhatsApp users won't be able to access their backup files if they don't remember the password.

Both these new features are under development and hence are not available on the main WhatsApp app. They are only available on the beta WhatsApp app.

