WhatsApp Channels cross 500 million monthly users: Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, Allu Arjun among most popular channels

WhatsApp Channels, the new feature on the Meta-owned messaging app, has crossed 500 million monthly active users. The announcement was made by Mark Zuckerberg on his own WhatsApp Channel. The feature was rolled out for Indian users in the month of September.

Mark Zuckerberg said, “500 million monthly actives on WhatsApp Channels in the first 7 weeks! Great to see the WA community so engaged.”

Among the popular channels are those of the International Cricket Council, Mumbai Indians, Indian Cricket Team, and celebrities like Diljit Dosanjh, Katrina Kaif, Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, and Chef Ranveer Brar.

What are WhatsApp Channels?

WhatsApp Channels allow users to receive updates from individuals, organizations, and teams they follow. These channels are different from private chats, and the list of channels a user follows is not visible to others.

The platform has also introduced Stickers on WhatsApp channels. According to WhatsApp, admins have found Channels to be an effective way to connect with their followers in a new format.

Popular singer Diljit Dosanjh, and Indian celebrity chef, Ranveer Brar, have shared their positive experiences with WhatsApp Channels. Diljit Dosanjh, said, “My WhatsApp Channel is where I communicate with my fans in a personal and authentic way…it feels like I’m connecting with them, sharing the most important moments of my life with them, just like I would with my friends and family back home. Whether it's my new song, an exciting collaboration or just a good morning message, WhatsApp Channels is where I express myself and feel closer to my community of fans.”

WhatsApp Channels have been used to push out information in various formats and sector. Live updates from the Cricket World Cup are being sent by the International Cricket Council, a behind-the-scenes look at the MLB World Series, Maluma's location-based interaction with followers, and Sebastian Yatra's announcement about hosting the Latin Grammy’s.

WhatsApp claims it has plans to continue expanding Channels and adding more features based on user feedback. To keep users informed about product updates, an official WhatsApp Channel has also been launched.

