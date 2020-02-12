WhatsApp garners 2 billion users to become second-largest social media platform

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp announced on Wednesday that its worldwide user base has crossed the two-billion mark. WhatsApp has now become the second application from Facebook to join the two-billion-users club, and the second-largest social media platform after its parent firm. As of December 31, 2019, Facebook had 2.5 billion active users.

The messaging app also promised to defend its messaging platform against the rising threats from the governments around the world. Will Cathcart, CEO of WhatsApp, had earlier said that WhatsApp will fight for the privacy of its users.

"We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect. As we conduct more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever," says WhatsApp. "That is why every private message sent using WhatsApp is secured with end-to-end encryption by default. Strong encryption acts like an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send over WhatsApp secure, helping protect you from hackers and criminals."

WhatsApp was founded 11 years ago on February, 2009. It was acquired by Facebook for $19 billion six years ago. The messaging app has become the primary means of electronic communication in multiple countries across the globe, including India.

A significant portion of WhatsApp's subscriber base is in India. Additionally, the company has also managed to gain approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to publicly launch its UPI-based payments feature, WhatsApp Pay, in the country. After the rollout of its payments feature, the instant messaging app will go up against payment providers like PayTM, Google Pay, PhonePe.

