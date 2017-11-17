Want to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? Loophole discovered to access deleted texts

WhatsApp's 'Delete for Everyone' might have relaxed the nerves of people who texted more frequently. However, it seems there's still a way to see those deleted texts and a reason for those frequent users to keep their guards up. According to a Spanish website Android Jefe, it's still possible to see messages deleted from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's Delete for Everyone was launched recently and instantly became popular with frequent users. Most people discovered a new kind of notification claiming that the sent message was deleted. The feature helped users delete a WhatsApp text within seven minutes of sending it.

However, this new loophole will let any WhatsApp user see the deleted texts through the notification log that still exists on the receiver's smartphone. There are certain limitations to the loophole but any person aware of the loophole can exploit it to see the texts.

The notifications, even after being deleted on WhatsApp, are stored on the Android system. To access these notifications, the user can download a third party application called Notification History from Google's Play Store.

As the name suggests, the application stores the notifications and can be accessed by just going to the Android notification log within the app. Now, there are major limitations to this application. One cannot just read any text beyond the first hundred characters.

If the user restarts the device, the entire notification log will disappear permanently from the application. Another condition will be that the Notification History application needs Android Nougat to function without glitches.

The Android Notification log will also be unable to save any media files like images, videos, GIFs or even documents. WhatsApp has not dealt with the loophole so far, but the company might get in to fix it soon. iPhone and iOS users are safe from this loophole as there is no application that registers notifications.

Lately, the application launched various features that put it in competition with major sharing platforms like Snapchat and even Instagram. The instant messaging application also launched a new 'live location' feature which rolled out for users across iOS and Android.