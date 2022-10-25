WhatsApp down! Users facing problems in sending, receiving messages

WhatsApp seems to be facing a glitch as a number of users are reporting issues with sending and receiving texts on the app. Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, has shown a sharp spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage.

Downdetector is reporting a major spike with around 30,000 reports online. Users are complaining that their messages are not getting delivered. Even when the messages are delivered, the app fails to highlight the delivery status. On the Downdetector live outage map, most metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Lucknow seem to be the hotspots.

Meta has responded to Business Today's queries on WhatsApp outage. The Meta company spokesperson said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."



Users are even complaining about issues with the calling feature on WhatsApp. The app is not going past the 'calling' phase to the ringing phase. WhatsApp has undergone a similar outage last year in October. WhatsApp users are also turning to Twitter to report the outage. Considering the wide range of outage, this could be one of the worst episodes for the instant messaging application.

This is a developing story

