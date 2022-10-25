WhatsApp outage results in a hilarious meme fest on Twitter

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Meta and used by many for quick texting, is experiencing a problem. Users of WhatsApp in India are currently unable to send or receive messages.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson of Meta, which owns WhatsApp, has said.

The WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 p.m. IST, according to DownDetector. People in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are experiencing service outages, according to the heatmap. The outage appears to have been reported globally as well.

Meanwhile, Twitterati are having a field day sharing memes on WhatsApp not working. The micro-blogging platform is flooded with reactions on how Twitter is the only working social media platform at the moment. A user wrote, “People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down.”