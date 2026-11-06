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WhatsApp has a solution for inviting people who don't use the app: Here's what's changing

WhatsApp has a solution for inviting people who don't use the app: Here's what's changing

Whether you are organising a family gathering, birthday party or holiday get-together, WhatsApp is making it easier to include guests who use different messaging platforms.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 2:27 PM IST
WhatsApp has a solution for inviting people who don't use the app: Here's what's changingWhatsApp Events will allow you to invite guests who do not have an account. (Photo: Unsplash)

Not everyone you want to invite to a party or family gathering may be on WhatsApp. Until now, organising an event through the messaging platform could mean finding another way to reach guests who do not use it. Meta is addressing this with an update that allows WhatsApp users to share event invitations with people outside the platform. Guests can open an invitation link, check the event details and confirm whether they will attend without downloading WhatsApp or creating an account.

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The change is part of a wider update to WhatsApp Events, which also gives you a separate place to organise invitations, track responses and manage upcoming plans.

MUST READ | WhatsApp appoints grievance officer in India amid 'privacy' battle with Centre

WhatsApp Events gets a new way to manage invitations

The update changes how you, as a host, track your plans. Instead of searching through individual chats to find event details, you will get a dedicated Events Home section under Settings.

This section will bring together past and upcoming events, including gatherings you have organised and invitations you have received. You can create customised invitations, check guest responses and send reminders to attendees. WhatsApp is also adding a plus-one option, allowing guests to indicate whether they will bring someone along.

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To invite someone who doesn't use WhatsApp, hosts can create an event, add a cover photo, and share the invitation link. Recipients can open the link in a browser and respond without installing the app.

What happens to your phone number and event details?

WhatsApp says it has added privacy measures for people using these invitations. Your phone number will not be visible to guests you do not know. People without a WhatsApp account will also be able to see the event address only after submitting their RSVP.

The company has clarified that personal messages and calls will continue to remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The new event-sharing option does not change these protections.

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WhatsApp announced the update and said it would roll out the updated Events experience to all over the following weeks. The feature is intended to make organising gatherings easier, even when everyone invited does not use the same app.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 2:27 PM IST
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