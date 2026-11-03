WhatsApp's new feature could help you save contacts, schedule events and navigate from chats

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From chat messages to contacts, calendar events and directions

According to WABetaInfo, Smart Text Actions can identify phone numbers, dates, times, email addresses and physical addresses shared in individual as well as group conversations. The feature works with both incoming and outgoing messages.

For instance, if someone shares a phone number, WhatsApp can offer options to copy it, save it to contacts or dial it. A date or time can be copied or added to the phone’s calendar, with also getting the option to create a new event directly. Similarly, an address can be opened in a maps application to get directions, while an email address can trigger an option to compose a message through the device’s default email app.

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These shortcuts appear when WhatsApp recognises supported information. The app reportedly marks the detected text with a dotted underline. Tapping it opens a pop-up menu with relevant actions, while the identified text appears at the top so users can verify it. The report also says users can long-press a message containing such details to access suggested actions.

Feature is rolling out gradually

Users are not required to act on these suggestions. They can ignore the highlighted text and continue using WhatsApp normally. Some of the actions were already possible through existing options, but Smart Text Actions brings them into a more organised interface.

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WhatsApp is also reportedly testing a feedback option. After a user selects an action, a section may appear at the bottom of the screen asking whether the suggestion was useful.

The feature is said to be available on the latest WhatsApp versions for Android and iOS, but only to select users as part of a gradual rollout. WhatsApp has yet to officially confirm its launch.