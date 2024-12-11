WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down! Users worldwide report disruptions in sending messages, viewing content

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook users globally are experiencing significant disruptions today, with many reporting difficulties accessing the platform's web version. The outage is impacting both personal and business accounts, preventing users from sending messages or connecting through WhatsApp Web.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, users have reported similar disruptions in the sending and receiving of messages.

This has led to widespread frustration and a surge of complaints across various social media platforms.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has issued an official statement on X regarding the disruptions. The post read, "We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience."

However, the official handle of WhatsApp on X has acknowledged the outage in a post. It read, "We’re aware of some issues accessing WhatsApp. We’re actively working on a solution and starting to see a return to normal for most people. We expect things to be back to normal shortly."

Instagram's official X account also shared a similar post, stating the company is working towards the outage and is expecting things to get back to normal soon.

Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram.



According to Downdetector, an online performance tracking tool, approximately 90% of users have reported issues with sending messages on WhatsApp, while 35% are encountering problems with the mobile app.

On Instagram, 68% of users have reported problems with sending messages through the app, 19% of users are having problems logging in while 13% have reported problems with the website

The outage has also prompted users to express their concerns on X (formerly Twitter), sharing their experiences and frustrations.

Users continue to await further updates from Meta as they seek resolution to the ongoing issues.