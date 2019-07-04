WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook back in business after day-long outage

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are back up again after being down for around 9-10 hours globally. Facebook informed via a tweet that it has finally managed to rectify the error and that all of its apps including WhatsApp and Instagram are finally working. Earlier yesterday, social media users reported issues with Facebook-owned platforms as they were experiencing issues while uploading images, videos and other files.

Around 8:00 pm yesterday, millions of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook users in India faced difficulties in posting pictures on the social media platforms. WhatsApp users were unable to download pictures that were sent to them and were also not able to see anybody's Status. On Instagram, people were facing difficulties in posting pictures on Story. On Facebook too, users were unable to post links or even pictures.

Facebook acknowledged the issue and said in a statement, "We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Later, the company issued a statement saying that the issues had been resolved. "Earlier today, some people and businesses experienced trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps and platforms. The issue has since been resolved and we should be back at 100% for everyone. We're sorry for any inconvenience."

Instagram too acknowledged the problem and said, "We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Users of these social media platform vented their anger on Twitter. Several hashtags like #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #whatsappdown were trending on the site.

This isn't the first time Facebook and its apps have faced outage in 2019. Earlier in April 2019, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down globally. Facebook faced its longest disruption of over 24 hours again in March 2019. Facebook hasn't given any reasons for the current problem. In April, Facebook had blamed the server configuration change for the outage. The frequency with which Instagram is going down these days, the DDoS attacks seem to be a reasonable explanation.

Edited By: Udit Verma

