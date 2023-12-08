WhatsApp introduces ‘view once’ for voice messages; see how to use new feature

WhatsApp announced a new feature for its users. After introducing ‘View Once’ for photos and videos in 2021, the company has now extended this feature to voice messages. This means you can send a voice message that will disappear once it’s listened to. According to WhatsApp, this feature is perfect for sharing sensitive information, like credit card details, or planning surprises. Just like ‘View Once’ photos and videos, these voice messages are marked with a “one-time” icon and can only be played once. WhatsApp claims the new view once voice messages are also protected with end-to-end encryption by default. WhatsApp has announced that the View Once voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days.

How to use ‘view once’ for voice messages

To send photos, voice messages, and videos that disappear after the recipient opens them once, you need to select ‘View Once’ each time. Once sent, you won’t be able to view it again. To see if a recipient has opened a ‘View Once’ photo, video, or voice message, they’ll need to have read receipts turned on.

Important Notes

Only send ‘View Once’ photos, videos, or voice messages to people you trust

Remember that there are other ways your ‘View Once’ media or voice message can be saved. For example, recipients can take a photo or video of your ‘View Once’ media with a camera or other device before it disappears

Encrypted media may be stored for a few weeks on WhatsApp’s servers after you’ve sent it

If a recipient chooses to report ‘View Once’ media, or voice messages, the media, or voice messages will be provided to WhatsApp.

Receiving ‘view once’ media and voice messages

Once you receive a ‘View Once’ photo, video, or voice message, you’ll need to open it within 14 days of it being sent. Otherwise, it’ll expire from the chat. You can’t forward, save, star, or share photos, voice messages, or videos that were sent or received with ‘View Once’ media enabled. ‘View Once’ media and voice messages can be restored from backups if the message is unopened at the time of back up. If the photo, voice message, or video was opened, it won’t be included in the backup and can’t be restored.

Also read: Just like on Facebook, WhatsApp to soon allow users to share Status on Instagram

Also read: WhatsApp bans over 75 lakh bad accounts in India in October; here’s why