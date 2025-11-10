Business Today
WhatsApp launches all-new Apple Watch app with message, call, and voice support

WhatsApp brings its most requested features to the Apple Watch, letting users stay connected without picking up their iPhone.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2025 7:53 AM IST
WhatsApp launches all-new Apple Watch app with message, call, and voice supportWhatsApp now on Apple Watch

WhatsApp has officially rolled out a new app for the Apple Watch, introducing a major upgrade for users who want to manage their chats on the go. The all-new experience allows users to read, reply, and react to messages directly from their wrist, eliminating the need to reach for their iPhone.

For the first time, WhatsApp on Apple Watch supports call notifications, letting users see who’s calling without looking at their phone. It also allows reading entire messages, even longer ones, directly on the watch. Users can now record and send voice messages, react to incoming texts with emojis, and view clear images and stickers for a more complete messaging experience.

The app also expands chat history visibility, letting users scroll through more of their recent conversations.

WhatsApp emphasised that all personal messages and calls remain private and protected with end-to-end encryption.

“This is just the start of making WhatsApp on your Apple Watch an even better experience,” the company stated, hinting at future updates that will bring even more functionality.

The new WhatsApp app for Apple Watch requires Series 4 or later models running watchOS 10 or higher.

Published on: Nov 10, 2025 7:53 AM IST
