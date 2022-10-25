WhatsApp outage: Services restored after longest disruption ever

WhatsApp services are back online after the longest outage it has ever faced. The instant messaging platform was down for over 90 minutes. The messaging service is finally up and running and users have started receiving all the back log of messages.

The voice and video calling feature is also up and running. The primary reason for the outage has not been disclosed by the company. However, they did ensure that they are working on restoring services.

The WhatsApp outage impacted a vast number of users across India and people across the globe. Even other prominent markets such as Europe witnessed a massive surge in outage reports. At its peak, there were over 66,000 reports of WhatsApp outage on Downdetector in Europe.

WhatsApp has issued a statement acknowledging the major outage and the inconvenience it caused to thousands of users. The spokesperson said, "We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience."

Also read: WhatsApp outage results in a hilarious meme fest on Twitter

This WhatsApp outage was the longest the app has ever suffered. Considering that India is the biggest market for the messaging application, the affects of the outage are yet to be determined.

During the outage, all the concomitant services such as the video calling, voice calling and even the Status feature had stopped functioning. The WhatsApp Pay feature, based on UPI was also down during this period.

In response to the outage, a Meta company spokesperson had stated, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."