WhatsApp rolls out AI-powered 'Writing Help' to rephrase and refine your words

WhatsApp has introduced a new artificial intelligence feature designed to help users improve the way they write messages. The tool, called “Writing Help,” allows people to rephrase, proofread or adjust the tone of their chats, the Meta-owned company announced on Wednesday.

The feature is powered by Meta’s Private Processing technology, which ensures that neither Meta nor WhatsApp can read users’ original messages or the suggested rewrites. “This means messages on the platform remain private even if people use the new tool,” the company said.

With Writing Help, users can generate alternatives in different styles, including professional, funny, supportive or simply rephrased.

To demonstrate the tool, WhatsApp shared an example where the original message read: “Please don’t leave dirty socks on the sofa.” The AI suggested humorous rewrites such as “Please don’t make the sofa a sock graveyard,” “Breaking news: Socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them,” and “Hey, sock ninja, the laundry basket is that way!”

The rollout highlights WhatsApp’s attempt to keep users inside its own app ecosystem rather than turning to external AI tools like ChatGPT for writing assistance.

Not everyone is expected to embrace the feature, however. Critics argue that while AI might be useful for drafting emails or work-related texts, many users still value the authenticity of personal conversations with family and friends.

WhatsApp says users can access the new feature via a pencil icon when drafting a message. Writing Help will first roll out in English in select countries, starting this week.