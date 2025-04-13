WhatsApp rolls out major updates across chats, calls, and channels: See details

WhatsApp is doubling down on usability with a wave of feature updates aimed at improving group chats, events, calling, and channel communication. The new changes are designed to enhance how users interact, plan, and share, while keeping everything end-to-end encrypted.

New Features in Chats

Group ‘Online’ Indicator: Group chats now show how many participants are currently online, directly beneath the group name. It’s a subtle yet powerful way to gauge availability without sending a message.

Highlight Notifications: A new notification control lets users set alerts for only what matters. Choose between ‘All’ messages or ‘Highlights’ like @mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts.

Smarter Event Planning: Events are no longer just for group chats. Users can now schedule them in one-on-one chats, RSVP as ‘maybe,’ bring a plus-one, add end times, and pin events in the conversation for quick access.

Tap to React: Reactions just got easier, tap to echo someone else’s emoji response without scrolling through options.

Document Scanning on iPhone: iOS users can scan and send documents directly via WhatsApp. Found in the attachment tray, the feature offers crop and save tools for smoother document sharing.

Set WhatsApp as Default on iPhone: With the latest iOS update, users can designate WhatsApp as their default messaging and calling app.

Calling Improvements

Zoom During Video Calls: iPhone users can now pinch to zoom during video calls, allowing a closer look when needed.

Add to Call from Chat: Need someone else on the line? Tap the call icon from a 1:1 chat and select ‘Add to call,’ no need to exit the thread.

Smoother Video Calls: WhatsApp has upgraded its routing tech for better call stability and clearer visuals. The platform now intelligently boosts video to HD quality when bandwidth allows.

Updates to Channels

Video Notes for Channels: Admins can now post short videos (up to 60 seconds) to engage followers with quick visual updates.

Voice Message Transcripts: On-the-go followers can read a transcript of voice messages, ideal for catching up in quiet environments.

QR Code Sharing for Channels: Channel growth just got easier. Admins can now generate a QR code that links directly to their channel for fast sharing.