WhatsApp to get UI redesign and let users send high-quality videos soon

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, has recently released two beta versions, unveiling some exciting new changes and additions. These updates are currently being tested by a select group of beta users, aiming to enhance the user experience.

The first major change was observed in WhatsApp beta version 2.23.14.10, where a new option to send high-quality videos has been introduced. While these files are larger in size, they offer a significantly higher resolution of 1296 x 608, surpassing the previous resolution of 880 x 416. Beta testers, according to reports from WABetaInfo, have noticed that these high-quality videos shared with contacts are labelled as HD within conversations, providing an enhanced viewing experience.

In a more recent update, WhatsApp beta version 2.23.14.12 brings a visual change to the messaging app. Pop-up windows, commonly used for various actions within the app, have been redesigned to align with the latest Material Design guidelines. Previously, these pop-up windows had square corners, regardless of the device brand. However, with the new beta version, these pop-ups have been given a rounder and smoother appearance, reducing the visual impact.

Interestingly, this design alteration might just be the initial step towards a more comprehensive update of WhatsApp's user interface, adhering more closely to Material Design principles. It is possible that future builds of the messaging app will undergo a thorough redesign to create a more unified and visually appealing experience for its users.

The beta testing phase allows the company to gather valuable insights and ensure the stability and reliability of these new changes before rolling them out to the wider user base.

As of now, these exciting updates are exclusively available to a limited number of beta users. However, it is anticipated that the positive reception and successful testing of these features will lead to their inclusion in the stable release of WhatsApp in the near future, providing a more engaging and visually pleasing experience for millions of users worldwide.

