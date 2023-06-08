WhatsApp unveils Channels feature to help users stay updated at all times; here's how it will work

WhatsApp has announced the introduction of Channels, a new feature that Meta claims will provide a private way for users to receive important updates from people and organizations. Channels will be housed in a separate tab called "Updates," alongside the existing 'Status' feature. Users will be able to follow specific channels without cluttering their personal conversations.

What are WhatsApp Channels?

With Channels, admins can send one-way broadcasts to their followers, including text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To facilitate the selection of channels to follow, WhatsApp is developing a searchable directory, making it easier for users to find updates related to their interests, hobbies, sports teams, and local officials. Users can also access channels through invite links shared in chats, emails, or posted online.

WhatsApp Channels Privacy

Channel admins' phone numbers and profile photos will not be visible to followers, maintaining their privacy. Similarly, following a channel will not disclose the user's phone number to the admin or other followers. The decision to follow a channel remains entirely private.

Additionally, Channel updates will not be stored indefinitely. The platform will retain channel history on its servers for up to 30 days, and additional options will be implemented to allow updates to disappear even faster from followers' devices. Admins will also have the ability to block screenshots and forwards from their channels.

Admins will be able to choose who can follow their channels and decide whether they want their channels to be discoverable in the directory. While channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default, WhatsApp acknowledges the need for end-to-end encryption in limited cases. WhatsApp claims that it is looking into ways to introduce end-to-end encryption for specific use cases like nonprofit organizations or health-related channels.

WhatsApp Channels Availability

The launch of Channels will begin in Colombia and Singapore, where the feature will initially be available. WhatsApp plans to expand Channels to more countries and gradually enable anyone to create a channel in the coming months, including India.

WhatsApp might also support admins by providing ways for them to build a business around their channels, using WhatsApp's payment services. Additionally, certain channels may be promoted in the directory to increase awareness.

