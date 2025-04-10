Whirlpool IntelliFresh Pro convertible refrigerators launched: Check price, features

Whirlpool has upgraded its IntelliFresh Pro series of top-mount refrigerators, introducing what the company claims is India’s fastest convertible model. The upgraded appliance now enables users to convert the freezer into a fridge in just over 10 minutes.

The new IntelliFresh Pro refrigerators are designed with features tailored to modern households. They offer 10 cooling modes that allow users to customise settings for various needs, whether it’s preserving fresh groceries, accommodating festive food storage, or hosting guests.

Equipped with Whirlpool’s proprietary 6th Sense Technology, the appliance automatically adjusts temperature, humidity, and air circulation for optimal food preservation. Additional features include Microblock technology, which the company states can reduce bacterial growth by up to 99%, and the ability to retain vitamins for twice as long compared to conventional models.

Aesthetically, the refrigerators come with sleek interiors and exteriors, and an overall emphasis on smart storage. The models also feature toughened glass shelves and a spacious design aimed at ease of use.

The models are available in capacities ranging from 235 to 327 litres, with energy efficiency ratings between two and three stars. Prices start at approximately ₹35,000.

Commenting on the launch, Nakul Tewari, Vice President, Marketing at Whirlpool of India, said, "India’s fastest convertible refrigerator now delivers even greater convenience and versatility. This upgrade reflects Whirlpool’s ongoing commitment to innovation and providing consumer-centric solutions."

The move caters to growing consumer demand for convenience and adaptability in refrigeration. With convertibility becoming a sought-after feature, Whirlpool aims to stand out by focusing on conversion speed, a factor often overlooked despite its real-world significance.

The refrigerators are now available across major retail outlets and online platforms in India.