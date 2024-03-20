Who is the new Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman who also co-founded Google DeepMind?

Microsoft has recently made a significant move by hiring Mustafa Suleyman, Karén Simonyan, and several of their colleagues from the high-profile AI startup Inflection AI. Mustafa Suleyman was a founder of Deepmind, an AI startup which was later acquired by Google in 2014. Mustafa Suleyman then went on to be the co-founder of Inflection AI which Microsoft has acquired. Suleyman will lead Microsoft's new consumer AI division, Microsoft AI. Karén Simonyan, also from Inflection AI, joins as a chief scientist. Suleyman's new role at Microsoft is EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI and he will directly report to Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella.

Related Articles

Mustafa Suleyman's career trajectory showcases his significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and his evolution into a leading figure in the tech industry. In terms of education, Suleyman beats the convention by being college dropout. When he was an undergraduate at Oxford, Suleyman dropped out to help start a non-profit telephone counseling service. Suleyman is the author of the book The Coming Wave, which aims to be a guide in times when world-changing technology like AI is spreading across the globe.

Here's a look at the career of Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman:

Current Role at Microsoft: Suleyman joined Microsoft as the CEO of Microsoft AI, based in Palo Alto, California. In this role, he oversees the development and implementation of AI technologies aimed at consumer applications.

Venture Partner at Greylock: Since January 2022, Suleyman has also served as a Venture Partner at Greylock, a renowned venture capital firm. This role involves guiding startups and innovation, particularly in the AI and technology sectors, leveraging his extensive experience in the field.

Non-Executive Director at The Economist: Since June 2019, he has been a Non-Executive Director for The Economist, based out of London, England. This position allows him to contribute to the strategic direction of the publication, particularly in areas related to technology and AI.

Co-founder & CEO of Inflection AI: From February 2022 until his move to Microsoft in March 2024, Suleyman was the Co-founder and CEO of Inflection AI. The company focused on developing AI systems capable of open-ended dialogue and assisting with a range of tasks, underlining Suleyman's ongoing interest in advancing AI capabilities.

Roles at Google: Before founding Inflection AI, Suleyman held significant positions at Google. From January 2020 to January 2022, he was the Vice President of AI Product Management and AI Policy at Google, stationed in Mountain View, California. This role involved leading strategic initiatives in AI product development and policy.

DeepMind: Suleyman's contributions to AI are perhaps most notably recognized during his tenure at DeepMind, where he was a Co-founder and served in various capacities, including as Chief Product Officer and later as Head of Applied AI, from June 2010 to January 2020. DeepMind's acquisition by Google in 2014 marked a significant milestone in AI development.

Reos Partners: Before his influential roles in the AI industry, Suleyman co-founded Reos Partners, a consultancy focusing on social innovation, where he worked from 2007 to 2010. This experience likely shaped his understanding of the intersection between technology and societal impact.