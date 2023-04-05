Why Apple's entry into the Indian retail space has dealers worried

iPhones have been available via Apple resellers and their brick-and-mortar stores in the country, but India has finally reached the stature where Apple is now opening its first retail store in the country. Apple is very passionate and proud of the famed Apple Retail store. And while consumers are excited about experiencing Apple Retail for the first time in India, it has gotten mobile retailers worried about losing sales.

Excited customers

Apple Retail Stores are a unique proposition. These stores are aesthetically designed and are managed directly by Apple. They house the complete Apple product line-up and offer buyers professional guidance as well.

The new Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York City is a luminous glass cube rising above a newly designed public plaza. Whereas, the upcoming Apple BKC store at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai is inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, with creative including colourful interpretations of the decals combined. Many Apple products and services will be available for our customers to discover.

As Apple products are premium purchases, consumer experience matters. The knowledgeable staff at the Apple Store with have the expertise to assist customers. These are the primary reasons consumers will prefer to purchase an iPhone, iPad or MacBook from Apple Retail over resellers such as Invent, iMore, organized retail chains like Croma, Reliance Retail or nearby electronics stores.

“I always preferred purchasing my iPhone and other ecosystem products from the authorised seller as I wanted to be sure about the product authenticity. With Apple Retail coming up in Mumbai, all my future purchases will be from this store,” says Shilpa Agarwal, a Mumbai-based corporate professional.

Worried Dealers

As consumers' sentiment is bending toward the upcoming Apple Retail Store, smartphone dealers whose premium sales used to come from Apple iPhones are slightly worried. “The presence of an Apple Store could also change consumer behaviour in the area; people may prefer to buy it directly from the store. Access to a wide range, expert advice and support, personalised services and high-quality experience will be an added advantage to them. It also depends upon the pricing and offers they come on the product... The experience overall for a consumer will be great, no doubt. For us, it will be a challenging situation, especially during the new launches,” says Manish Khatri of Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom.

Consumers have anyways been preferring Apple Online Stores to shop over retailers. And with Apple Store coming up in India, consumers won’t mind travelling a few extra kilometres to experience the premium service Apple will bring to the table.

India’s growth potential

In the recent past, Apple has enjoyed an unprecedented growth momentum in India, including an increased share of domestic manufacturing, aggressive marketing and affordability initiatives, and the success of the Apple India Online store.

“The Apple-owned flagship stores are a key pillar in Apple India’s playbook to win in a strategic growth market. A stream of favourable tailwinds back the launch of the Apple-owned flagship retail stores in India. The premium smartphone segment in India continues to be immune to macro-economic pressures, and has been growing in double digits. Offline retail continues to be key in a large, diverse market like India, where consumers love to touch, feel and explore the products. Apple would seek to replicate the famed Apple retail experience – including, overall consumer experience, staff knowledge and expertise, and the service standards, amongst others - in India, and steer greater market growth in the years ahead,” says Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) at CyberMedia Research (CMR).

After a delay due to the pandemic and other reasons, the first Apple Retail Store in the country is expected to be opened in April. The next Apple India retail store is coming up in Delhi in Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, and is expected to be inaugurated within a few days of the Mumbai store opening.

