Why are NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmorestuck in space and how might they get down

What was supposed to be an eight-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams has turned into an extended stay, with no confirmed return date in sight. Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, tasked with transporting the astronauts, has been plagued by a series of technical malfunctions, raising concerns about the future of the program.

Wilmore and Williams, the commander and pilot of the mission respectively, blasted off on June 5th, successfully docking with the ISS. However, their return journey has been repeatedly delayed due to multiple issues, including helium leaks, malfunctioning thrusters, and a faulty propellant valve.

"Many of Starliner's thrusters have overheated when fired, and the leaks of helium, used to pressurise the thrusters, appear to be connected to how frequently they are used," explained NASA's commercial crew manager Steve Stich.

Astronauts Busy Aboard the ISS

While awaiting a resolution, Wilmore and Williams, who holds the distinction of being the first female test pilot of an orbital spacecraft, have been keeping busy aboard the ISS. They have assisted with tasks such as replacing a pressure control and pump assembly motor for the station's main restroom and conducting tests on the Starliner's systems.

Possible Solutions and Backup Plans

While the Starliner is designed to remain docked for up to 45 days, with backup systems extending that period to 72 days, NASA is actively exploring solutions. Sending the astronauts back on SpaceX's Crew Dragon, which has been successfully ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS, is considered a last resort.

This scenario, however, would be a major setback for Boeing, which has already incurred losses estimated at $1.5 billion on the troubled Starliner program.

Importance of the Starliner Mission

The Starliner mission holds significant weight as it aims to provide NASA with a reliable alternative to SpaceX's Crew Dragon, currently the sole provider of crew transportation services for the ISS.

Since being awarded the contract in 2014, Boeing has faced numerous setbacks with the Starliner program, including scrubbed launches due to battery issues, flammable wiring, and parachute system malfunctions.