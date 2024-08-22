'Why do I want to track everyone?': Bill Gates addresses microchip conspiracy theories with humour

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has once again addressed the persistent conspiracy theories surrounding his involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic, responding with a mix of humour and genuine bewilderment.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's "The Life Scientific," Gates tackled the viral claim that he orchestrated a plan to implant trackable microchips in people under the guise of vaccinations. "You got to have a sense of humour," Gates remarked, adding, "When people say that I want to track everyone — why do I want to track everyone?"

He recounted an encounter where someone confronted him on the street, shouting accusations. Gates' response? "I'm like 'wow, I really don't want to know your location.'"

This isn't the first time Gates has addressed the conspiracy theories that began circulating early in the pandemic. In 2022, he expressed surprise at being the target of misinformation, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "Some of it like me putting chips in arms doesn't make sense to me — why would I want to do that?"

While acknowledging the absurdity of the claims, Gates also expressed concern about the lasting impact of the pandemic and the misinformation surrounding it. "In terms of deaths and mental health and learning loss and loved ones who died, we're still paying a price for not having handled that well at all," he stated.