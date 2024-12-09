Why do laundry when you can be laundry? Japanese company builds AI-powered 'human washing machine'

If a long soak in the tub feels like a distant dream thanks to your busy schedule, a team of ingenious Japanese engineers may have just the solution. Enter the ‘Mirai Ningen Sentakuki’—that’s ‘human washing machine of the future’ in Japanese.

Created by Science Co., an Osaka-based company known for showerheads, this futuristic pod promises to wash and dry you in just 15 minutes using AI for some of its functions.

How does it work?

Think of the device as a fusion of a fighter jet cockpit and your laundry machine. You hop into the plastic pod, it fills halfway with warm water, and then the magic begins. High-speed jets blast water infused with microbubbles so tiny, they scrub your skin squeaky clean—no soap or manual scrubbing required. Fun fact: this same bubble tech is used to clean delicate electronic parts.

But here’s the twist: this isn’t just about a quick rinse. The pod’s chair has built-in electrodes that monitor your mood through biological data. Feeling stressed? The AI tweaks the water temperature and plays calming visuals to help you relax.

If this sounds futuristic, it’s actually a 50-year-old idea reborn. The original concept came from Sanyo Electric Co. (now Panasonic), who showcased their version at the 1970 World Expo. But that model never hit the shelves. Science Co. is determined to change that, unveiling the updated machine at the Osaka Kansai Expo. Lucky visitors may even get to test the pod—1,000 people are expected to try it out.

Japan Unveils

'#HumanWashingMachine'

That Can Clean And Dry Your Body In 15 Minutes.



• Promising to revolutionise personal hygiene and relaxation. pic.twitter.com/r3tqnpGhxr — M R KRISHNAKUMAR ✍️ சட்ட விழிப்புணர்வு உலகம் (@MRK_POLLACHI) December 8, 2024

For now, there’s no word on when (or if) you’ll be able to buy your own human washing machine, or how much it’ll set you back. But if you’ve ever dreamed of a device that saves time and gives you a mini spa treatment, this pod might just be worth waiting for.