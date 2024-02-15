Why some Apple Vision Pro buyers are returning the headset within first two weeks

Apple's Vision Pro headset, despite its cutting-edge technology and immersive experience, is facing a wave of returns from early adopters. As the 14-day return window coincides with the first wave of purchases, several users have taken to social media to express their reasons for returning the $3,500 device. In the US, Apple allows buyers of its products to return the product within the first 14 days of purchase if they do not meet the expectation of the buyer. However, in its original condition with all of its included parts, accessories, and packaging.

According to a report by The Verge, the key concerns include discomfort, with reports of headaches and motion sickness due to the headset's weight and design. The report highlighted one such instance where a user experienced severe discomfort, and a personal adverse reaction. These factors were the main reasons for his return.

Apart from the issues with the form factor, there are other problems that are usually prevalent in first-gen products. The challenges don't stop at physical discomfort. Users also point to the device's limited utility in productivity and entertainment as significant drawbacks. Despite the potential for innovative work and play experiences, issues with software compatibility, multitasking inefficiencies, and a lack of compelling content have left users questioning the Vision Pro's value proposition.

These issues underscore a broader challenge in wearable technology: balancing mass-market production with individual comfort and utility needs. While some early adopters express hope for future iterations of the device, the current sentiment reflects a disconnect between the Vision Pro's promise and its practical application in daily life. The first generation of Apple products is also prone to more glitches and inconsistencies, compared to much more refined products such as the iPhones and MacBooks.

