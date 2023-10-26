Will Meta replace influencers with AI? CEO Mark Zuckerberg teases AI-driven future

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed interesting developments in the world of artificial intelligence during the company's recent earnings call discussion. The social media giant is venturing into the realm of AI-driven vertical chatbots and the Meta AI assistant, with the aim of revolutionising user engagement and unlocking new monetisation opportunities.

“I do think that the fundamental technology around generative AI is going to transform meaningfully how people use each of the different apps that we build. For the feed apps, I think that over time, more of the content that people consume is going to be either generated or edited by AI. Some of it will be… creators will now have all these tools to make content more easily and more fun.” Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg also highlighted the potential of AI-driven content creation. In the long run, AI may be responsible for generating and editing a substantial portion of the content consumed by users. This not only empowers content creators but also allows for the creation of personalised content tailored to individual interests.

“And I think over time, maybe we’ll even get to the point where we can just generate content directly for people based on what they might be interested in,” Zuckerberg added.

When asked about the significance of AI agents compared to previous Meta initiatives like Stories and Reels, Zuckerberg pointed out the uniqueness of AI development. Unlike previous innovations with some market precedents, Meta's generative AI technology is groundbreaking and has the potential to significantly transform user behaviour in both Feed apps and messaging platforms.

This AI-driven approach is poised to transform advertising, simplifying the creative process for businesses by enabling them to experiment with different versions of content, whether images or text.

Meta's latest innovation, the Meta AI assistant, introduces users to a world of real-time information access and image generation through AI interaction. Furthermore, the company has unveiled the AI Studio, a platform featuring a diverse array of AI characters designed for interactions with users. Zuckerberg stressed the importance of offering a range of AI options for various purposes, including community building, customer support, and e-commerce assistance.

While the exact impact of these AI assistants remains uncertain, Zuckerberg believes they will play a pivotal role in transforming how people interact within messaging apps. These AI enhancements are intended to complement human interaction, making conversations more engaging. Users can integrate AI characters into group chats, fostering interactive and entertaining experiences. Additionally, these AI characters can establish profiles on popular social platforms like Instagram and Facebook, enabling them to generate content and interact with each other, creating a unique form of entertainment and engagement.

