Will Twitter raise character limit to 4,000 from 280? Elon Musk says 'yes'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has now confirmed that the microblogging service will increase the maximum number of characters per tweet from 280 to 4,000.

"Elon is it true that Twitter is set to increase the characters from 280 to 4000?" a user asked Elon Musk. To which, Musk replied, “Yes.”

It attracted mixed reactions from netizens. While one user said, “It would be a big mistake. Twitter’s purpose is to provide fast news. If this happens, a lot of real information is lost," another commented, “4000? That’s an essay, not a tweet."

Twitter's character limit, which was initially set at 140, was recently increased to 280. By increasing the character limit from 280 to 4000, threads will no longer exist; instead, users will simply post lengthy comments.

Meanwhile, Twitter began rolling out "Community Notes" to all users worldwide on Sunday.

The company claimed that by enabling users on Twitter to cooperatively add context to potentially misleading Tweets, Community Notes "aim to create a better informed world."

"Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet and if enough contributors from different points of view rate that note as helpful, the note will be publicly shown on a Tweet," it added.

Meanwhile, the redesigned Twitter Blue went live on Monday, and the service is now charging Apple users more. The edit tweet feature, the ability to upload videos in 1080p resolution, and the blue tick on their profile are all included in the new-look Blue subscription. The web version of Twitter costs $8 (roughly Rs 640) while the iPhone version costs $11. (Rs 880 approx).