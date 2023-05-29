Will Twitter shut down in Europe? Elon Musk is surely heading in that direction

Elon Musk's Twitter has decided to stop following an agreement in the European Union (EU) that aims to combat online misinformation. This decision by Twitter could mean that its owner, Elon Musk, is considering closing the platform in Europe or he could end-up paying massive amounts of fines.

The reason for this is a new law called the Digital Services Act (DSA), which will become effective in August. The DSA makes it mandatory for large social media sites to monitor and flag disinformation, something that was previously voluntary. European Commissioner stated that fighting disinformation will become a legal requirement under the DSA.

In a tweet, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said, "Twitter leaves EU voluntary code of practice against disinformation. But obligations remain. You can run but you can't hide."

The DSA will also require digital platforms like Twitter to take measures against disinformation and bot farms, provide transparent warnings about political advertising, and support fact-checking.

It does not force Twitter to remove content, but it does require the platform to offer ways for users to report illegal content. By withdrawing from the current agreement, Twitter may face potential penalties under the DSA, which could result in a fine of up to 6 per cent of its annual revenue imposed by the European Commission.

Musk has been posting content on Twitter that pushes the boundaries of potentially being flagged under the DSA and another EU policy regarding hate speech. He has also been a free-speech absolutist, regularly making statements against moderation.

European officials have warned Musk and Twitter that the platform could be banned from the EU if it fails to comply with the rules. The DSA gained importance after a whistleblower revealed that Facebook and its parent company, Meta, prioritized profit over addressing misinformation and hate speech.

Considering the anticipated crackdown under the DSA, it is speculated that Twitter might find it easier to cease operations in the EU altogether.

