scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
‘Wish you a speedy recovery’: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Feedback

‘Wish you a speedy recovery’: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to Tesla CEO Elon Musk

The minister stated that he was delighted by the visit but missed the “magnetic presence” of the Tesla CEO

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tesla is planning to open its manufacturing plant in India. Tesla is planning to open its manufacturing plant in India.
SUMMARY
  • Musk relayed his apology for being absent during Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to the Tesla factory
  • Musk had previously suffered from severe back pain that started occurring because of the intense work schedule
  • Tesla is in talks with the government to set up a manufacturing plant in India and has requested to lower the import duties

Tech Billionaire Elon Musk was absent from the recent Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the Tesla manufacturing plant in the US. The reason behind his absence was health issues. The minister stated that he was delighted by the visit but missed the “magnetic presence” of the Tesla CEO. He also wished him a “speedy recovery”.

Musk relayed his apology for the same and promised to make up for it. Musk had previously suffered from severe back pain that started occurring because of the intense work schedule. Musk responded to the minister's post stating, “It was an honour to have you visit Tesla! My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date.”

Back in August, he had even announced that he needed a “minor surgery”. He wrote, “There is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months.”

Tesla is planning to open its manufacturing plant in India. The US carmaker is in talks with the government and has requested to lower the import duties. After several rounds of talks, it looks like the government is finally ready to lower the import duties for EVs in India. As per a report by the Financial Times, India is considering reducing taxes on the import of electric vehicles.

The government is considering reducing it to 15 per cent for electric vehicles of all prices. However, the report clarifies that the government has not yet agreed upon this change in policy.

As per a statement received by FT from a source familiar with the matter, “Their view has always been that they need some tariff concessions at least in the interim period… It would have some kind of sunset clause."

In a recent post, the minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal wrote on X, "Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India.”

Musk had earlier said that Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year.

Also Read: 

'Deepfake tech is extremely dangerous’: Delhiites react to Rashmika Mandanna’s fake video

AI to outperform meteorologists? A look at DeepMind's GraphCast AI weather prediction tool
 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 15, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement