‘With Sam Altman till the end’: Salesforce CEO offers jobs to any OpenAI researcher who has quit, they refused

Salesforce's Chair and CEO, Marc Benioff, extended job offers on Tuesday to any OpenAI researchers. This move comes as over 500 OpenAI employees consider leaving following the recruitment of former CEO Sam Altman and ex-president Greg Brockman by Microsoft. Salesforce pledged to "match any OpenAI researcher who has tendered their resignation to join" its Einstein Trusted AI research team. The software company made this announcement via a post on the X social media platform on Monday.

"We will match the 'full cash and equity OTE (open trade equity)' of those departing OpenAI to immediately join our Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese," stated the software company.

Benioff encouraged interested individuals to "send me your CV directly to ceo@salesforce.com." He highlighted Einstein as the most successful enterprise AI Platform, having completed 1 trillion predictive and generative transactions that week. He urged potential candidates to "Join our Trusted AI Enterprise Revolution."

However, some of them have politely refused Benioff’s offer. One of the researchers said on X, “This is a super generous offer! I'm sure my team really appreciates it. But we're with But we're with @sama @miramurati and @gdb to the end.”

Another one said, “Listen, i love slack but the company that builds tableau isn't going to build AGI”

This year, Salesforce committed $500 million towards investing in generative artificial intelligence (AI) startups. This investment, an increase from the earlier $250 million, forms part of its Generative AI Fund, which aims to support startups developing "responsible generative AI."

According to Salesforce Ventures managing partner Paul Drews, this funding will enable the company to "collaborate with even more entrepreneurs, speeding up the development of transformative AI solutions for the enterprise."

Additionally, Salesforce unveiled AI Cloud, a suite of capabilities designed to provide trusted, open, and real-time generative experiences across all applications and workflows. Einstein, at the core of AI Cloud, stands as the world's inaugural AI for CRM, currently powering over one trillion predictions weekly across Salesforce's applications.

