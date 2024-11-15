Uber rolls out new features in India: Women rider preference, helmet selfies and more; see list

Uber has introduced a series of new features to improve the experience of over one million drivers in India, focusing on safety, convenience, and transparency. The move, announced on November 14, includes initiatives aimed at ensuring safer rides, easier payments, and fairer processes for drivers on its platform.

As part of its commitment to driver welfare, Uber has also incentivised registrations on India’s e-Shram portal, a government initiative aimed at creating a social security database for gig and unorganised workers. The company is offering cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers who sign up on the portal, aligning with the Indian government’s Code on Social Security.

Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We take pride in being the platform of choice for over a million drivers in India. Our north star is to be the best platform in the world for flexible work, and raise the bar further on the Uber experience. The updates announced today empower drivers, enhance their safety, and offer greater convenience with more transparency in their everyday operations."

Key Enhancements for Drivers

1. Safety Upgrades:

• Helmet Verification: In an industry-first, two-wheeler drivers will soon be required to take a selfie with their helmet on before starting a trip. This feature, which uses real-time verification, aims to improve road safety and is set for a nationwide rollout early next year.

• Women Rider Preference: Female drivers now have the option to accept only female passengers, particularly helpful for late-night rides. Already enabling over 21,000 trips, this feature was introduced to enhance safety for female drivers and extend their working hours.

• Audio Recording: To ensure driver security, drivers can now record audio during trips if they feel uncomfortable. These recordings are encrypted and accessible only if submitted as part of a safety report, complying with India’s one-party consent law.

2. Improved Driving Experience:

• Upfront Tipping: Riders can now add a tip before their trip begins, helping drivers secure more trips while boosting their earnings.

• Instant Payments: Uber’s updated payment system allows drivers to cash out earnings instantly, with up to four cash-outs a day. This far exceeds the standard industry frequency, offering drivers better control over their earnings.

• Mentorship Program: New drivers are paired with experienced mentors who offer guidance on app functionalities, local market dynamics, and more. Mentors receive compensation for their support, fostering a collaborative community.

3. Fairer Processes:

• Earnings Hub: A revamped Earnings Hub now provides a transparent weekly breakdown of driver earnings, clearly detailing portions that go to Uber, local taxes, fees, and tips.

• Deactivation Review Center: This feature allows drivers to review any actions on their profiles and appeal decisions with supporting evidence. More than 5,000 drivers have successfully been reinstated after submitting legitimate appeals.