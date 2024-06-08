Wonderchef expands with 28th exclusive store in India and launches kitchen robot Chef Magic

Wonderchef continues its aggressive expansion and innovation strategy with the opening of its 28th exclusive store in India and the introduction of its groundbreaking product, Chef Magic. The latest store, located in Greater Noida West, marks the company’s largest retail space to date, covering over 900 square feet.

Expansion Plans and New Store Launch

The new store in Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida West, represents a significant milestone in Wonderchef's journey to enhance its retail footprint. This store, being the largest, offers an extensive range of premium kitchenware and home appliances, providing customers with a hands-on experience and expert advice from trained staff. Wonderchef plans to expand its number of exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) to 50 across the country by 2025, aiming to increase accessibility to its products.

Currently, Wonderchef boasts a robust presence in approximately 20,000 multi-brand stores and over 3,000 modern trade outlets. The company plans to increase this number to 30,000 multi-brand stores and 4,000 modern trade outlets over the next two years. This expansion is part of the company's broader strategy to achieve brand sales of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026.

Financial Performance and Strategic Goals

In the last fiscal year, Wonderchef achieved a 25% year-on-year growth, with brand sales reaching Rs 700 crore.

Ravi Saxena, Founder and CEO of Wonderchef, emphasised the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, highlighting the ambitious targets set for the future. “Our aggressive expansion plans demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with an unparalleled product experience and access to our innovative range of kitchen and home appliances,” Saxena said.

Launch of Chef Magic

Adding to its innovative product line, Wonderchef recently unveiled Chef Magic, an all-in-one kitchen robot, at the Consumer Electronics World Expo in Delhi. Chef Magic is designed to transform home cooking with its fully automated cooking processes and over 200 pre-loaded recipes. This kitchen robot guides users through the cooking process, handling tasks like mixing, chopping, steaming, sautéing, blending, frying, stirring, and kneading.

Saxena expressed confidence in the product's potential, aiming for Rs 200 crore in sales from Chef Magic within three years. Developed for global markets, the product especially targets the demand from Indians abroad and their families. “Chef Magic bridges the gap by putting professional-level cooking capabilities into the hands of our customers,” Saxena noted. The device includes state-of-the-art features such as an in-built weighing scale, 360° induction heating, an intuitive touchscreen interface, and a customised mobile app.

Chef Magic is available with a two-year doorstep warranty at an introductory price of Rs 49,999 on Wonderchef's official website and at major retail outlets.