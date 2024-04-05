Wonderchef launches Chef Magic: An all-in-one kitchen robot that can help you cook

Wonderchef has unveiled its latest innovation – the Chef Magic. This all-in-one kitchen robot promises to help you in the home cooking experience through fully automated cooking processes. Equipped with hundreds of pre-loaded recipes and a smartphone-like touchscreen interface, Chef Magic aims to simplify cooking for households across the globe.

Ravi Saxena, Founder and CEO of Wonderchef, expressed his optimism about the product's potential, stating, "We are confident of achieving Rs 200 crore in sales from Chef Magic in 3 years. This product will be leveraged strategically to further strengthen our foothold in overseas markets." Saxena highlighted the global appeal of Chef Magic, noting significant interest from Indians abroad and parents in India whose children reside overseas.

Designed to cater to diverse culinary preferences, Chef Magic boasts over 200 pre-loaded recipes curated by renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. These recipes encompass a wide range of cuisines, including Indian, vegan, Jain, Continental, Thai, Chinese, Italian, and Mexican. Notably, Wonderchef has collaborated with nutritionists to develop recipes tailored to specific dietary needs, such as diabetic-friendly, heart-healthy, and gut-friendly options.

Saxena highlighted the device's connectivity, stating, "Chef Magic is a connected device. We will keep the machine active and the experience exciting by adding fresh recipes every week." Users can easily download new recipes via Wi-Fi, ensuring a continuously evolving culinary experience.

Chef Magic's advanced features include an in-built weighing scale for precision, 360° induction heating for efficient cooking, and a user-friendly touchscreen interface. Additionally, the device comes with separate blades for various functions, an all-in-one smart jar, and patented cleaning technology for hassle-free maintenance.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor underscored the significance of Chef Magic in promoting healthier eating habits, stating, "Chef Magic has made Indian cooking not only easy but automated at home. At Wonderchef, we are working towards a healthier India."

Chef Magic is available at an introductory price of Rs 49,999 on Wonderchef’s official website and major retail outlets.