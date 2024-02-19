Work from Japan: New six-month visa introduced for 'Digital Nomads'; check details

Japan has introduced a new visa program specifically designed for digital nomads, professionals who work remotely and travel from one location to another. This program, set to launch by the end of March, offers a six-month visa for individuals earning at least ¥10 million (over Rs 56 lakh) annually. It aims to attract digital nomads from 49 countries and territories that have tax treaties and short-term visa exemption agreements with Japan, including the US, Australia, and Singapore.

The decision to set the visa duration at six months comes after a survey indicated a preference among digital nomads for stays longer than the current 90-day limit for visa-free visits. This visa allows remote work from anywhere within Japan and is open to self-employed individuals. Applicants must have private health insurance and can bring their spouses and children to Japan. However, this visa does not grant a residence card or certificate, limiting access to some government benefits. It's also non-renewable, with a mandatory six-month wait outside Japan before reapplying.

Global Trend of Digital Nomad Visa

This move is part of a global trend recognizing the economic and innovative contributions of the growing digital nomad community, which numbers over 35 million worldwide. Japan's initiative aligns with efforts in over 50 countries offering similar visas, although the duration of stay varies by country.

