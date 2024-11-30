'Worked like a charm': Bengaluru techie uses Zomato’s train delivery; internet reacts

A Bengaluru-based techie, Sunny Gupta, recently shared his experience of using Zomato’s innovative train food delivery service while travelling from Mumbai to Pune. By entering his Passenger Name Record (PNR) number on the Zomato app, Gupta selected Panvel station as the delivery point for his order.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gupta described the process as smooth and convenient. “Decided to skip ordering from the train attendant and give Zomato a try,” he posted, sharing that he ordered Triple Schezwan rice through the service.

Decided to skip ordering from the attendant and give Zomato on Train a chance.



Found this hotel serving Triple Shezwan Rice. I have an option to choose delivery an any upcoming station. Picked Panvel! pic.twitter.com/8FZkKC9MAZ — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Passengers using this feature can pre-order meals up to four days in advance and cancel anytime before preparation begins. Gupta humorously noted, “The train was running late, but my Zomato order was ready and waiting. This is probably the first time I’m getting revenge on Zomato for making me wait.”

The train is running delayed and Zomato says my food is prepped and waiting at the station.



Previous station was Thane, next up Panvel! — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

Gupta’s post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 10 lakh views and sparking conversations about the utility of Zomato’s train delivery. Several users praised the feature, citing its ability to provide better food options compared to train-attendant services.

Alright so he is here!

Smooth handover. Polite guy. pic.twitter.com/AVQP13sQ3d — Sunny R Gupta (@sunnykgupta) November 27, 2024

“This meals-on-train by Zomato is really a great feature. I have ordered it many times. Better than trains and you get hotel-made food which you can choose. Great initiative by Zomato,” one user commented.

Another added, “I tried it a couple of times… worked like a charm.”

However, not all experiences were as seamless. One user recounted, “I ordered a medium-sized pizza last time I was on a train which cost me about ₹460. The train was running late by two hours. The pizza was cold, and the experience was not so good.”

Gupta himself noted a minor issue, mentioning that despite seeing cutlery listed on his bill, it was not included in his order.

Zomato’s train food delivery feature allows passengers to receive food directly at designated stations by linking their PNR numbers. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between travellers’ food quality expectations and traditional train catering services.