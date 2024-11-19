scorecardresearch
X and Threads rival Bluesky witnesses meteoric rise, adding over 1 million user in a day

Bluesky, a decentralised social media platform, is witnessing a massive increase in users, doubling to over 15 million in a week. This surge comes as users seek alternatives to established platforms like X and Facebook.

Bluesky, a decentralised social media platform conceived by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, is witnessing a surge in growth, doubling its user base to over 15 million within a week. This rise comes as users express dissatisfaction with platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Threads, according to a report by The New York Times. Bluesky has quickly become the most downloaded free app, presenting challenges for its small team as they manage this rapid expansion.

Launched quietly in February 2023, Bluesky has gained popularity among those seeking alternative social networks. It offers users the ability to customise their experience through open protocols that support decentralised development. This approach provides a degree of freedom that contrasts with the controlled ecosystems of competitors like Facebook and TikTok.

According to a report by The New York Times, Jay Graber the CEO of Bluesky said, “We as a team take pride in our ability to scale quickly. But there’s always some growing pains.” She claims that their application is adding over a million users a day.

In recent weeks, Bluesky has thrived amidst a shifting social media landscape. Changes at X, under Elon Musk, including reduced moderation and algorithm shifts, have led users to seek other platforms. Bluesky has also gained attention after events such as X's temporary ban in Brazil and heightened political activities linked to Donald Trump's election campaign.

As Bluesky experiences growing pains, its infrastructure and small team are working to accommodate millions of new users and manage cultural differences between long-time and recent adopters. The platform is focusing on user customisation and decentralised innovation to distinguish itself from traditional platforms.

Published on: Nov 19, 2024, 4:40 PM IST
