Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey confirms he's no longer a part of BlueSky board

Jack Dorsey revealed over the weekend that he is no longer a board member of Bluesky, the open source social network he helped initiate. It is a direct rival of X (formerly Twitter). Dorsey's announcement came subtly through a response on X to a user's inquiry, amidst discussions on Dorsey's philanthropic activities with his Start Small initiative. The former CEO of Twitter remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind his departure.

The timing of Dorsey's exit from the Bluesky board remains uncertain. Up until Sunday morning, the official Bluesky corporate FAQ still listed him as a board member. It was only later in the day that Bluesky issued a formal statement expressing gratitude towards Dorsey for his foundational role and financial support. The statement also mentioned that the company is on the lookout for a new board member who aligns with its vision of a decentralized social network.

Bluesky's evolution



Launched by Dorsey in 2019 during his tenure as CEO of Twitter, Bluesky was pitched as a decentralised alternative to traditional social media platforms. Under the leadership of CEO Jay Graber and backed by venture capital, Bluesky transitioned into an independent public benefit corporation and opened its doors to the general public in February. Bluesky was also being pitched as an alternative for Twitter after Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. Despite distancing himself from the platform — evidenced by deleting his Bluesky account last year — Dorsey has remained a prominent figure associated with the initiative.

Dorsey's active weekend



Aside from his departure from Bluesky, Dorsey has been quite vocal on X, signaling a shift in his choice of social media platform. He emphasized the importance of defending rights through "freedom technology" rather than relying on corporate entities. He advocated for open protocols as the foundation for true innovation and independence in the tech landscape. In a follow up tweet he said, "only way to truly “fix it” is with open protocols. corporations can build upon them too."