'X is here! Let’s do this': CEO Linda Yaccarino reveals new X logo, replacing Twitter bird

Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino have finally revealed the new logo for its rebranded platform 'X, formerly known as Twitter. The iconic bird logo has also been replaced with an X on Twitter's official account. Musk crowdsourced the new logo and made the changes within hours. Notably, the new logo has not been replaced on X's UI.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has shared the image of the logo being projected on a building. However, the Twitter chief is yet to change her cover image which shows the older Twitter logo.

Elon Musk has also replaced his profile picture with the new logo of the X. He also shared a link stating that X.com is leading to the Twitter home page. The billionaire plans to turn Twitter into a combination of financial platform and social network, powered by AI, and offering services like payments, messaging, and more. Twitter CEO Yaccarino said the app will effectively become 'a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.'

Elon Musk's decision to embrace 'X' as Twitter's new identity is part of a plan that hatched way back in 1999. Musk owned X.com was a financial services platform that focused on collecting data for instant payments. Now Musk pans to to transform the micro-blogging platform into a super app, akin to China's WeChat, which integrates various services and functions within a single platform.