Xiaomi 13 Pro selling with Rs 10,000 discount on Amazon, Mi.com; check deal

Xiaomi 13 Pro 5G smartphone is available at a massive discount of Rs 8,000 in India. The smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs 79,999 last month. It is now available on discount on Amazon India website and Mi.com during the ongoing Mi Fan Festival sale.

The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, 120W fast charging support and Android 13 OS.

Xiaomi 13 Pro discount: Check deal

Xiaomi 13 Pro was launched in one storage variant that offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage at Rs 79,999. During the ongoing sale, buyers can get flat Rs 8,000 off on ICICI Bank credit cards bringing the price down to Rs 71,999.

The company is also offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on Redmi and Xiaomi devices. These discounts are valid till April 30, as the Mi Fan Festival sale will end on the same day. Combining both discounts, the buyer can get the price down by Rs 10,000 excluding the exchange value.

The smartphone comes in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 AMOLED LTPO display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a 4,820 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G, Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The smartphone sports a USB Type-C port for charging, stereo speaker and supports Dolby Atmos.

