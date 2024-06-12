Xiaomi 14 Civi to launch today at 12 pm: How to watch it live; expected India price, specs

Xiaomi 14 Civi is set to launch today in India at 12pm. The company has announced that the smartphone will come with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 32MP dual selfie camera, and a quad-curve AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also come with a vegan leather design. Xiaomi has also confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Civi will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Xiaomi 14 Civi launch: How to watch it live

Xiaomi 14 Civi launch will begin at 12 pm today. The livestream will be available across the company’s social media handles, YouTube channels and more. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below.

Xiaomi 14 Civi expected India price

As per the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to be priced at Rs 43,000 for the base variant. The company has confirmed that Xiaomi 14 Civi will be available in Green Matcha, Cruise Blue and Shadow Black colour variants.

Xiaomi 14 Civi expected specifications

Xiaomi 14 Civi is likely to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset that offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Xiaomi 14 Civi will run on FuntouchOS. It will come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection.

For photography, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera that includes a 50MP primary sensor with Leica Summilux lens, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. For selfies, Xiaomi 14 Civi will come with a dual camera setup that includes two 32MP sensors.

The upcoming handset is likely to be equipped with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is expected to come with support for Dolby Atmos for good sound quality and AI features for better camera performance.