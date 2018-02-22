Xiaomi 55-inch 4K MI TV 4 to go on sale for first time in India at Rs 39,999

Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 will be the company's entry in the television industry. The high-specked TV will initially compete with budget brands like TCL, Sanyo, BPL and Vu but in terms of specifications, it is priced aggressively.

This is the first time Xiaomi will conduct a Mi TV sale out of its native market China. The TV was first exhibited during CES 2017 and is the latest in the line-up.

The company is offering free installation and demo along with the purchase. Once the television set is delivered, a company executive will call the buyer and fix a time slot to install the TV.

Xiaomi claims that Mi TV 4 is the world's thinnest LED TV at just 4.9mm thin and it comes with a brushed metal rear. However, the lower half of the display houses all the drivers and other hardware. The Chinese company has sourced a customised Samsung frameless panel for the TV. The 4K HDR panel will give the display added brightness and contrast.

Xiaomi claims to have customised the TV for the Indian market - right from connectivity ports to UI. The TV comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth 4.1 and wireless connectivity along with SPDIF port. It is powered by 64-bit quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage along with Dolby audio.

The TV comes with PatchWall interface, which has also been worked for India from the scratch. The UI It offers infinity scroll for searching content and universal search for searching content across apps and TV. Xiaomi has tied up with Sensara Technology (Sensy) that enables the set-top boxes to be controlled by the compact 11-button Bluetooth TV remote.

Adopting a content first approach, Xiaomi has tied up with partners such as Hotstar, Alt Balaji, Sony Liv, Voot, Hungama Play and more for streaming content right on the TV, without connecting any media device. However, popular content providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime are out of the list.