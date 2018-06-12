Xiaomi Mi Max 3 spotted in China; expected to feature 18:9 screen, dual camera, wireless charging

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was reportedly spotted on 3C certification body of China. The phone with model number M1807E8S was seen passing the 3C certification for fast charging up to 18W. The device will be the third in its line of massive phablet phones.

Spotted by GizmoChina, the phone that is being speculated to be the MI Max 3 will carry support for 5V/3A, 9V/2A and 12V/1.5A.

This is not the first time the Mi Max 3 was spotted in the open. The firmware of the device in question was also leaked a while ago. One of the biggest reveals, extracted by decoding the firmware, is that the Mi Max 3 will come with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a dual camera setup.

The device is expected to feature a flagship grade camera with the use of the same sensor as Mi MIX 2S and even on the recently launched Mi 8. Apart from that Xiaomi will also give the Mi Max 3 other flagship features like wireless charging and iris scanner. Apart from flagship features that it has, the Mi Max 3 is also expected to have the shortcomings of one. The device is expected to launch without a headphone jack.

There is no clear word on the processor that will power the new Mi Max 3. However, given that Xiaomi packs-in the top of the line chipsets from the 600-series in the previous Mi Max devices, we can expect the device to at least feature the Snapdragon 660 which also powers the Mi 6X or the future Mi A2.

Earlier there were reports that suggested that two Xiaomi phones will feature the all new Snapdragon 710 chipset. One of these two phones was launched as the Mi 8 SE and the second one has a battery capacity of 3100 mAH. Owing to the size of the phones in the Max series, this capacity seems to belong to another Mi device.

The company might be reserving the chipset for the devices from the Redmi 6 series. Xiaomi is expected to reveal the Redmi 6 series at an event in China today. The Redmi series is expected to get the Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro or Plus and budget phone Redmi 6A.

Xiaomi's Chief, Lei Jun had confirmed that the company will be launching the Mi Max 3 sometime in July. We can expect the device to launch in India a few months after the launch in China.