Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S with AI-based camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 leaked

Xiaomi is working on Mi Mix 2S. We have received more reports confirming just that. XDA Developers forum claims that they have got their hands on the firmware of the new Mi Mix 2S which ultimately gives us details regarding the specifications of the phone.

The specifications indicate that Xiaomi is still positioning the device on top of its smartphone line-up. The mid-year update will take care of the few shortcomings that Mi Mix 2 had to deal with in it respective budget segment.

Xiaomi will not let go of the flagship specifications for the's' version of the Mi Mix 2. According to the leaked firmware, the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 845, which is yet to make a debut in any flagship.

The device, codenamed Polaris, will come with the same FullHD+ resolution (1080x2160) as the Mi Mix 2. The 18:9 aspect ratio will also remain the same. However, there is one interesting development. The front camera module that was placed under the screen will be pushed to the top corner of the screen. This confirms earlier leaks that suggested a bold new design from Xiaomi.

Another fascinating detail unearthed by the leaked firmware is that Xiaomi might heavily implement Artificial Intelligence to enhance the image processing and capturing.

It seems Xiaomi is trying hard to get over one of the biggest flaws of the Mi Mix 2 which was the camera. In isolation, the camera performed well but when compared to devices like OnePlus 5T that are roughly in the same price range Mi Mix 2 had to take the back seat.

Other leaked details include a 3,400mAh battery, dual SIM capability, Android Oreo 8.0 out of the box and IR blaster.

If this report is to be believed, Xiaomi is trying to rectify the previous version without disturbing the USP of the device, the design. The added horsepower from the Snapdragon 845 can make it one of the best phones to buy.

Xiaomi might unveil the Mi Mix 2S at the MWC 2018. Earlier reports suggest that the Mi 7 will not make an appearance during tech fest in Barcelona.