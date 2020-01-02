Xiaomi Mi10, Mi10 Pro prices, specs leaked before launch

It is an open secret that Xiaomi is launching two of its most anticipated smartphones - the Mi10 and the Mi10 Pro. Xiaomi has confirmed that they will announce the flagship devices at the Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC), which is slated to happen in February. Less than two months before their launch, the prices and specifications of Mi10 and Mi10 Pro have been leaked online. An image with the alleged specifications and pricing details of the phones has been doing the rounds on Weibo.

Leaked specifications of Mi10 and Mi10 Pro

According to the information available, Mi10 and Mi10 Pro will run Android 10 out-of-the-box. These phones will also have MIUI 11 skinned on the top. Both devices are expected to have a 6.5-inch, 90 Hz OLED display. The devices are expected to have a bezel-less display without notches.

Mi10 and Mi10 Pro will be among the first few smartphones to run on the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. These devices are expected to have three storage variants each. The Mi10 could be launched with 8GB RAM +128 GB storage, 8GB RAM+256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage. Meanwhile, the Mi10 Pro is expected to feature 12 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, 256 GB storage and 512 GB storage.

In terms of camera, both the phones are expected to sport a quad-camera setup. In case of the Mi10, it is expected that a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel primary sensor with a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor will comprise the quad-camera setup. The Mi10 Pro is expected to have a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi10 and Mi10 Pro are expected to be powered by 4,500 mAh battery. These phones are expected to support both wired and wireless charging. In case of the Mi10, it is expected that the phone will support 40W wired fast charging, 30W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. The Mi10 Pro is rumoured to support 66W wired fast charging, 40W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Expected prices of Mi10 and Mi10 Pro

Prices for Xiaomi Mi10 are expected to start at Rs 32,760. In case of the Mi10 Pro, different storage variants are priced differently. The 12 GB RAM, 128 GB storage variant is expected to cost Rs 38,890 approximately whereas the 12 GB RAM ,256 GB storage variant is allegedly priced at Rs 42,000 and the premium 12 GB,512 GB is expected to cost approximately Rs 46,090.

Also read: Google Pixel 4a details leaked online, here's what we know so far

Also read: Xiaomi to invest $7.18 billion in 5G, AI and IoT over next 5 years