Google Pixel 4a details leaked online, here's what we know so far

The Pixel 4 was launched amid much frenzy by Google a few months ago. However, it was not launched in India. It is expected that Google will launch its latest phone Google Pixel 4a in India. This device is being pitched as an affordable mid-range smartphone offered by Google. Apart from being an affordable mid-range smartphone, this phone is expected to be a major upgrade from 3a. It is also expected that this phone will borrow some elements from the Pixel 4.

According to multiple leaks, Google Pixel 4a is expected to launch in India in 2020. Prior to its India launch, its details have been leaked online. 91mobiles and OnLeaks have shared the rumoured specs of the Google Pixel 4a online. Here's a primer from the details we have so far.

Expected price of Google Pixel 4a

The phone is pitched as a mid-range smartphone by the manufacturer. The expected price for this phone is Rs 39,999.

Google Pixel 4a display

As per these leaks, the Google Pixel 4a comes with a 5.7-inch OLED display with a screen resolution of 1080x2160 pixels. For those who are fans of video streaming, this phone has a pixel density of 424 PPI as this increases sharpness. The display size has been increased while making the bezels thinner so that the phone looks flatter compared to Pixel 3a.

Inbuilt screen protection

The phone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 layer to protect the phone from scratches and marks.

Google Pixel 4a camera

It has a dual lens setup. This setup consists of a 12.2 MP lens along with 8 MP lens. For the selfie lovers as well those who have to make a lot of video calls, the phone also has an 8MP front camera. The setup of the camera is very much similar to the one found on the Pixel 4 as well as the iPhone 11 series.

Configuration details

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 730 chipset. Apart from this, the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Kryo 470 processor (dual-core, 2.2 GHz+ hexa-core, 1.8 GHz).

Connectivity

The phone is expected to offer a range of features such as 4-G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Mobile Hotspot, and Glonass among many more. The phone is supportive of Indian 4G bands. There's some good news for fans of the headphones. This phone is expected to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Google Pixel 4a battery

This phone is charged by a Li-ion 3,300 mAh battery. This phone supports both wired and wireless charging. This phone is expected to have a USB type-C charging port.

Google Pixel 4a storage

The phone is expected to have a storage capacity of 64 GB and 4 GB RAM. This phone does not have expandable memory.

Google Pixel 4a dimensions

The phone is expected to measure 144.2x69.5x8.2mm. However, if we add the camera bump, then the thickness is expected to increase to 9mm.

