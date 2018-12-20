Xiaomi No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Here are all the deals and discounts you need to know about

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has kicked-off its 'No.1 Mi Fan Sale' on Mi.com and Amazon India. Xiaomi products ranging from headphones to smartphones and LED TVs are up for sale for a limited period until Friday, December 21. Xiaomi has partnered with Paytm, Google Pay, and MobiKwik to offer cashbacks and rewards during the Mi Fan sale on Mi.com. Amazon India is also offering an instant discount to HDFC Bank users.

The ongoing No.1 Mi Fan Sale offers the 4GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 5 Pro at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, while Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM model is available at Rs 14,999. The Redmi 6 Pro is available at Rs 10,999 down from Rs 11,999. The AndroidOne device, the Mi A2 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is available with Rs 1,000 discount and is retailing at Rs 14,999 for the sale period. The Mi A2 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs 16,999.

Other notable smartphones on sale during No.1 Mi Fan Sale include the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant at Rs 8,999, whereas the Redmi Y2 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model comes at Rs 10,999. The Poco F1 will be available at Rs 19,999 down from the MRP of Rs 21,999.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile brings Vikendi snow map on iOS and Android with 0.10.0 update

The ongoing No.1 Mi Fan Sale also offers discounts on Mi TV models like Mi TV 4A Pro 49, Mi TV 4C Pro 32, Mi TV 4A 43 etc.

As far as offers are concerned, Xiaomi is also offering Paytm cashback worth Rs 300 on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, and Poco F1. Amazon India is offering 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit credit and debit card EMI transactions. Buyers using Google Pay can earn rewards up to Rs 500 for making a purchase worth at least Rs 5,000 in a single transaction. Similarly, the Mi Fan sale is offering 10% instant MobiKwik SuperCash, maximum up to Rs 1,000.

Xiaomi is also giving exchange offers and contests during the No.1 Mi Fan Sale. Additionally, customers can choose the Mi Protect service starting at Rs 549. Customers can also pick Christmas-special Mi Gift Cards and a list of cases and covers for Xiaomi smartphones at a starting price of Rs 79.

Edited By: Udit Verma