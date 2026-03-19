Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro vs Nothing Phone 4a: Which smartphone to buy under Rs 35,000

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has launched a new X series phone, the Poco X8 Pro mobile in India, in the performance segment. The smartphone is available in sub-Rs 35,000, competing with several mid-range smartphones. However, the Poco X8 Pro is in direct rivalry with the Nothing Phone 4a, which was launched a couple of days before.

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If you are planning to buy a smartphone under the same budget, then here’s a detailed specs, features, and price comparison between the Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro and the Nothing Phone 4a.

Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro vs Nothing Phone 4a: Design and display

The Poco X8 Pro comes with a subtle yet premium-looking design with an aluminium frame and glass front. The smartphone comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection for impact resistance and IP68/IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone measures 8.4 mm in thickness, and it weighs 201 grams.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 4a comes with a unique design due to the transparent back and Glyph Bar. However, the smartphone has a plastic build, which may not be preferred by many. It also offers Gorilla Glass 7i protection, although it offers an IP64 rating for water protection.

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For display, the Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3500nits peak brightness. Whereas the Nothing Phone 4a features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Therefore, Nothing has a bigger and brighter display.

Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro vs Nothing Phone 4a: Performance and battery

The Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor paired with up to 12GB RAM. Whereas the Nothing Phone 4a is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor paired with 12GB RAM.

However, it should be noted that the Poco phone is built for heavy-duty tasks such as gaming, whereas the Phone 4a is more of a daily-use phone that excels in all areas.

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In terms of battery life, the Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro is backed by a 6500mAh battery that supports 100W charging, whereas the Nothing Phone 4a is backed by a 5400mAh battery in India, and 5080mAh globally. In terms of charging, it supports 50W wired charging.

Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro vs Nothing Phone 4a: Camera

The Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera. Whereas the Nothing Phone 4a features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x telephoto zoom, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro vs Nothing Phone 4a: Price and storage options

The Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Nothing Phone 4a comes at a starting price of Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB: storage option that comes in Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.