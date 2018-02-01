Xiaomi's Redmi 5A Rose Gold to go on sale first time today; offers, features

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A back in November and since then the device has been a hit in the Indian market, just like most smartphones in the Redmi series. Despite being on sale for almost three months, it is still hard to get one's hand on the Redmi 5A. Now, the company is introducing an all new Rose Gold colour apart from the Dark Grey and Gold that has been available since launch.

The 2GB/16GB variant is selling at Rs 4,999, which the company claims will be an introductory offer for the first 50 lakh devices sold. On Flipkart, the buyer an avail a Rs 1000 cashback after a peroid of 12 months. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users will get extra 5 per cent off.

The new Rose Gold will add a glam quotient to the budget phone. Xiaomi's Redmi India Twitter handle posted the first glimpse to the new colour. The image in the tweet is an obvious indication to the new Rose Gold Redmi 5A. The company's official website shows three colour in the gallery but the purchasing page still shows two colours.

I'm beautiful. I'm powerful. I'm everyone's choice. Guess who am I? Watch this space tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LBzzOzGDR7 - Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) January 31, 2018

On Flipkart, however, the device has been listed with both 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and 2GB RAM, 16GB storage variant. The sale will go live at 12pm on both Flipkart and Xiaomi.

As for the rest of the device, it still comes with the same internals as its Grey and Gold siblings. The Redmi 5A still comes with the much appreciated dedicated memory card slot along with a dualSIM slot.

Xiaomi also introduced an 8-day battery life with the new Redmi 5A. The company claims that 3000mAh battery on the Redmi 5A is good for a standby time of 8 days, or 7 hours of video playback.

The Redmi 5A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. The chipset will also be paired with Adreno 308 GPU. The budget phone features a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280x720. The IPS LCD panel on the Redmi 5A is a multitouch display with a pixel density of 296ppi.

Similar to other current generation Redmi phones, the antenna-lines have been pushed to the edges of the device, giving it a cleaner look altogether.

The rear camera on the Redmi 5A sports a 13Megapixel module with an aperture of f/2.2. The camera comes with common features like HDR mode, panorama mode and burst mode. For the front camera, Xiaomi used a 5Megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device comes equipped with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Xiaomi Redmi 5A will also come with an IR blaster which can turn the device into a universal remote with the Mi Remote app. The device comes with MIUI 9 out of the box.