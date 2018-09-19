Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on first sale in India today; price starts at Rs 5,999

The Redmi 6A was launched along with the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro. The other two devices have been available via flash sales for the last two weeks. However, this will be the first sale for the budget phone, Redmi 6A. The device is Xiaomi's new entry-level smartphone. The previous two iterations, Redmi 4A and Redmi 5A have been a tremendous success story for Xiaomi.

This time Xiaomi has made some changes in the Redmi 6A as well as the Redmi 6. Both devices come with a MediaTek chipset instead of entry-level Snapdragon chips. The Redmi 6 is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and the Redmi 6A has a Helio A22 chipset. The Redmi 6A is the first smartphone to sport MediaTek's new Helio 'A' series.

The new Redmi 6A is priced at Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 16GB of storage and 2GB RAM. The second variant is priced at Rs 6,999 and comes with 32GB of internal storage and 2GB RAM. However, Xiaomi has provided a dedicated MicroSD card slot with the device, which can extend the memory by up to 256GB.

The Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720x1440. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9. For optics, Xiaomi has used a single lens setup on the device with a 13MP sensor. The lens has an aperture of f/2.2 and comes with PDAF. The front camera is a 5MP unit. Xiaomi has also managed to provide an AI Face Unlock feature with the Redmi 6A.

The device runs on MIUI 9.6 which is based on Android Oreo 8.1. For connectivity, Redmi 6A gets 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack. The phone gets a decently-sized, 3000mAh battery.

The price of Redmi 6A and other Redmi 6-series devices could rise if Rupee continues to depreciate. Currently, Rupee has shown a slight improvement at 72.71 against a US dollar compared to 72.97 on Tuesday.